You never really know a woman until you have seen her jewelry

Jewelry has the power to be this one little thing that can make you feel unique

Size Guide

When shopping for ring or bracelet, it is important that you should be certain about your size. Your ring should fit your finger comfortably; snug enough so that it will not fall off, but loose enough to slide over your knuckle. Same goes for the bracelet.

There is one simple way to double check your size if you are not sure:

Use a fabric measuring tape and measure your finger/wrist. Lie the tape against the skin (do not pull it tight) and record your measurement. If you don't have a measuring tape available, use a flat ribbon and check your measurement against a ruler. After that, divide the number into 3.14 to get the diameter. For normal rings, such figure should be between 1.3cm (33/64 in) and 2cm (25/32 in), average girls’ size is 1.6cm (5/8 in). For normal bracelets, the diameter should be about 5.2cm (2 in 3/64") to 5.8cm (2 in 9/32").

Please keep in mind that it is preferable for the jewelry to be slightly loose rather than tight. Consider if you like your ring/bracelet fit to be more on the snug or loose side. If yours is between sizes, we recommend that you round up to the next available figure.

Diameter (mm/in) US Ring Size Circumference (mm/in) 14mm (35/64 in) US 3 44mm (1 in 47/64") 15mm (19/32 in) US 4 47.1mm (1 in 55/64") 16mm (5/8 in) US 5½ 50.3mm (1 in 63/64") 17mm (43/64 in) US 6 ½ 53.4mm (2 in 7/64") 18mm (45/64 in) US 8 56.5mm (2 in 7/32") 19mm (3/4 in) US 9 59.7mm (2 in 11/32") 20mm (25/32 in) US 10 62.8mm (2 in 15/32")

Once you got the sizes, congrats! Now let the shopping spree begin.